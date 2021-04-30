NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 3rd

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 3rd. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NGCAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 147,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

