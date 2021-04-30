Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Hendrik du Toit Purchases 739 Shares

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) insider Hendrik du Toit purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.77 ($2,346.19).

Shares of N91 opened at GBX 243.40 ($3.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 152.20 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 299 ($3.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ninety One Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

