NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) rose 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $41.11. Approximately 1,652,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 102,479,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

