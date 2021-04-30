Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $19,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

RMD stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

