Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.89 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $24,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 165.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 690,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,648,000 after acquiring an additional 88,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 570,401 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $37,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $71.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

