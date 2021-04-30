Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $30.72 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95,687 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $380.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

