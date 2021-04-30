Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nomura from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NMR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.42. 4,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,612. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nomura by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 183,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

