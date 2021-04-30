Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €140.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DB1. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €152.62 ($179.55).

ETR:DB1 opened at €142.60 ($167.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.02.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

