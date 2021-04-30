Nord/LB Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €55.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.16 ($75.49).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €55.00 ($64.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.44. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.