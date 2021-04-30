Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target increased by Barclays from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NSC. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.91.

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $277.34. 13,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.74 and a 200-day moving average of $246.49. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $287.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $6,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

