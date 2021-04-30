Norges Bank Invests $930,000 in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,528,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

