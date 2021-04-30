Norges Bank Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,426.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 141,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 132,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 102,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,258,000 after acquiring an additional 96,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,012,000 after buying an additional 90,429 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLOW. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLOW opened at $45.00 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $158.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

