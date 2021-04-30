Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

