Norges Bank Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,153 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $19,928,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $13,308,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $65.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

