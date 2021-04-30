Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 58,139 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Stride as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Stride by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Stride by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stride by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Stride by 765.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,760 shares of company stock worth $6,940,722. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

