Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.87.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
