North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Buys 450 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

