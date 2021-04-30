Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.
Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile
Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.