Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.