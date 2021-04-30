Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report $8.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.35 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $35.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $37.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $13.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $354.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.