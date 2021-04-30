Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NVMI traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $94.42. 2,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,866. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

