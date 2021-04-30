NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.15% and a negative net margin of 122.78%. On average, analysts expect NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,799. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

