Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 61,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $206,558,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $38,912,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,425.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after buying an additional 518,184 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

