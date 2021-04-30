Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 256,868 Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of iBio worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iBio by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iBio by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBio during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of iBio in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

IBIO opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.84. iBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

