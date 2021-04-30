Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exicure were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Exicure in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Exicure by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XCUR opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $173.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.21. Exicure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XCUR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

