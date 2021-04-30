Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $439,000 Stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Inozyme Pharma worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.46). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Inozyme Pharma Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

