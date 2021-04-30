Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of ServiceSource International worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SREV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 243,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $396,595.30. Insiders acquired 389,051 shares of company stock valued at $598,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.51 on Friday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $146.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.99.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

