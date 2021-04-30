Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 9,800 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

