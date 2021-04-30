Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Autoliv by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after buying an additional 162,341 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $11,849,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,696,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

