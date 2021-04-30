nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NVT opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

