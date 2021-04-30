Nwam LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT stock opened at $175.59 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average is $150.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.