Nwam LLC Invests $254,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12,700.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.49.

NYSE:IFF opened at $144.13 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average of $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

