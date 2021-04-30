Nwam LLC Lowers Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,716 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,602 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMT opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0414 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

In other MFS Multimarket Income Trust news, Director Steven E. Buller bought 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58,959.24 per share, for a total transaction of $535,055,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,869,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

