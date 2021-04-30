Nwam LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Nwam LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3,670.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.68. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

