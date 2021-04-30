Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,716 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

In other MFS Multimarket Income Trust news, Director Steven E. Buller acquired 9,075 shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58,959.24 per share, with a total value of $535,055,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,869,507. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

