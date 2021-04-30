Nwam LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.22.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.