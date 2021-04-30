Nwam LLC Trims Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nwam LLC cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,651,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Shares of HIG opened at $66.65 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

