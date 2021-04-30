Nwam LLC Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

