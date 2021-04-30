NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $230.00 at Raymond James

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $200.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of -378.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.7% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 59,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 74.1% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.