NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $230.00 at Raymond James

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.
NXPI opened at $200.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of -378.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79.
In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.7% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 59,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 26,565 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 74.1% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
