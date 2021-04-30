NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $235.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $208.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock opened at $200.76 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of -378.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.