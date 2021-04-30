Oak Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. 363,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,020. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.