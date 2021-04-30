Oak Asset Management LLC Sells 976 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 2.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.28. 10,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,993. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

