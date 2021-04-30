Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price Sells 125,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $7,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,008,888.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $217,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

