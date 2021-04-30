Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Reaches $237.02 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $237.02 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

