Obsidian Energy (OBELF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 253.61%.

OBELF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 75,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.96.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

