Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,580 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.