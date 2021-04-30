Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $32.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

