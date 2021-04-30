Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $11.04. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 1,955 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

OII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.60.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

