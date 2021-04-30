Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.22. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 68,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.90.

About Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

