Odyssey (OCN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and $1.56 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

