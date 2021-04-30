Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.51

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $6.01. Oil States International shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,079,997 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a market cap of $350.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 1,345.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 325,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 303,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 630.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 270,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

